Michael Amadio Injury: Not ready to return

Amadio (concussion) skated in a non-contact jersey Friday but will not be available for weekend games against Pittsburgh and Dallas on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Amadio has already missed seven games since he was injured in Vancouver on Dec. 21. The 28-year-old center has two goals and 10 points in 33 contests this season. He could return Tuesday against the Islanders if he continues to progress in his recovery.