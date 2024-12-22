Fantasy Hockey
Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio Injury: Ruled out against Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Amadio has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Oilers due to an apparent head injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Amadio appeared to suffer a head injury Saturday against Vancouver when he went hard into the boards, and he'll be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. Cole Reinhardt will take his place in the lineup, while Amadio will have nearly a week to recover before the Senators face Winnipeg on Saturday.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
