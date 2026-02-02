Amadio found the back of the net less than two minutes into the second period to level the score at one apiece. With his tally, he is up to eight goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 78 hits and 28 blocks across 55 games this season. While Ottawa's younger and upcoming talents frequently steal the headlines, the 29-year-old Amadio has been solid lately with four points over his last seven games. He not only secured a 20-plus-point campaign for the fourth consecutive season, but is also on track to set a new career-high if he can surpass the 27 points he totaled in each of the past three seasons. He has even seen more than two minutes higher than his season-average ice time (15:40) in each of his last four outings, which makes him an intriguing streaming option in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage over pure offense.