Michael Amadio News: Collects helper in win

Amadio notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Amadio has racked up five assists over eight games in December, but he's still in a goal drought that reached 16 games Tuesday. The 28-year-old forward set up Shane Pinto for the opening goal at 8:02 of the second period. Amadio now has nine points, 39 shots on net, 34 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 31 appearances.