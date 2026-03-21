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Michael Amadio News: Eight points in last 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Amadio scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Amadio, who has a new career mark in points this season with 30, has been a surprising source of offense in March. He has four goals and four assists in 10 games (15 shots). Amadio's 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), coupled with 93 hits, 86 shots and 40 blocks offer modest support for those of you in deep fantasy leagues.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
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