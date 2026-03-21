Michael Amadio News: Eight points in last 10 games
Amadio scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Amadio, who has a new career mark in points this season with 30, has been a surprising source of offense in March. He has four goals and four assists in 10 games (15 shots). Amadio's 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), coupled with 93 hits, 86 shots and 40 blocks offer modest support for those of you in deep fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Amadio See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 773 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring132 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Grab Nikolaj Ehlers150 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights177 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Amadio See More