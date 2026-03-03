Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Finds twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Amadio scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Amadio had just one assist over his previous four games. The 29-year-old continues to fill a third-line role, though anywhere in Ottawa's top nine is a fine spot for offense. Amadio is up to nine goals, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 83 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 60 appearances. At that pace, he should get over the 30-point mark for the first time in his career, as long as he's able to avoid injuries down the stretch.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Amadio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Amadio See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
55 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
114 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Grab Nikolaj Ehlers
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Grab Nikolaj Ehlers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
132 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago