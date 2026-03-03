Michael Amadio News: Finds twine Tuesday
Amadio scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Amadio had just one assist over his previous four games. The 29-year-old continues to fill a third-line role, though anywhere in Ottawa's top nine is a fine spot for offense. Amadio is up to nine goals, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 83 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 60 appearances. At that pace, he should get over the 30-point mark for the first time in his career, as long as he's able to avoid injuries down the stretch.
