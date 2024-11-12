Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Amadio scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Amadio's second straight game with a goal. He's earned all four of his points this season over the last seven contests. The 28-year-old remains in a third-line role, and he's seeing time on the second power-play unit, though he has yet to earn a point with the man advantage. He's added 21 shots on net, 17 hits and 10 PIM through 15 appearances. If Amadio can sustain a better scoring pace, he could help fantasy managers in deeper formats.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now