Michael Amadio News: Logs helper Saturday

Amadio notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Amadio set up Nick Cousins for an insurance tally in the third period. This was Amadio's second helper in three contests after he endured an eight-game slump. The 28-year-old forward remains a middle-six fixture for the Senators, but he's managed a poor six points with 30 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances this season.