Michael Amadio News: Nets equalizer Saturday

Amadio scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

The goal was Amadio's first as a Senator. The 28-year-old tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. He has three points over his last six outings, accounting for all of his offense so far in 2024-25. He's added 19 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances while filling a third-line role. Amadio isn't a grinding checker, but he can throw the body a bit while chipping in depth scoring.