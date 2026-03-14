Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Nets game-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 2:04pm

Amadio scored a goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Amadio went high glove on a 2-on-1 in the second period for a goal that stood as the winner. He has five points, including three goals, in six games in March. Amadio has 11 goals, 16 assists and 83 shots in 65 games this season in a third-line role.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
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