Michael Amadio News: Nets game-winner Saturday
Amadio scored a goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Ducks.
Amadio went high glove on a 2-on-1 in the second period for a goal that stood as the winner. He has five points, including three goals, in six games in March. Amadio has 11 goals, 16 assists and 83 shots in 65 games this season in a third-line role.
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