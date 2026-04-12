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Michael Amadio News: Nets goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Amadio scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Amadio has three points over his last two contests. The 29-year-old continues to fill a middle-six role for the Senators, and he's done well there as a depth scorer. He has a career-high 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) while adding, 96 shots on net, 105 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 81 appearances. Amadio is worth a streaming look in Wednesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
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