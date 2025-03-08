Fantasy Hockey
Michael Amadio News: Nets tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Amadio scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

Amadio has three points over four contests in March, matching his output from seven games in February. He's also logged multiple hits in five of his last seven outings -- the 28-year-old hasn't been known for a high level of physical play in the past. For the season, he's at seven goals, 10 assists, 60 shots on net, 76 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 52 appearances.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
