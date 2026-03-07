Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Produces two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Amadio scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Amadio has earned two goals and two helpers over three outings in March. The 29-year-old forward is still in a third-line role, but the Senators can offense from throughout their top nine, so Amadio is a decent depth contributor. For the season, he has 10 goals, 26 points, 77 shots on net, 87 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 62 appearances. He needs just one more point to match his total from each of the last three regular seasons.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
