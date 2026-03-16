Michael Amadio News: Provides pair of assists
Amadio notched two assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.
Amadio has three goals and four assists over seven contests in March. The Senators have done well to get their third line more involved on offense lately, with Amadio working alongside Shane Pinto and Nick Cousins. Amadio has a career-high 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) while adding 83 shots on net, 90 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 66 appearances this season.
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