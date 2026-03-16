Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Provides pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Amadio notched two assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Amadio has three goals and four assists over seven contests in March. The Senators have done well to get their third line more involved on offense lately, with Amadio working alongside Shane Pinto and Nick Cousins. Amadio has a career-high 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) while adding 83 shots on net, 90 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 66 appearances this season.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
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