Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Sixth goal in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Amadio scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.

Amadio took off on a breakaway and squeezed a wrist shot through Cam Talbot's pads at 8:44 of the third period. It stood as the game winner. Amadio has at least 11 goals in each of his last four seasons. And since the start of March, he has six goals and three assists in 13 games. That's impressive output for a journeyman winger with just 23 points this season.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
