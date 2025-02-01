Michael Amadio News: Tallies in Saturday's victory

Amadio scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

This was Amadio's first goal and second point over nine outings since he returned from a concussion. The 28-year-old forward stretched the Senators' lead to 3-0 in the second period. He's played in a bottom-six role for much of the campaign, earning three goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net, 52 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 42 appearances.