Michael Amadio News: Two points in Saturday's win
Amadio scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
After setting up Ridly Grieg for what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first period, Amadio tapped home an empty netter late in the third. The 29-year-old has gotten onto the scoresheet only twice in the last 11 games, but both were multi-point performances, and on the season Amadio has 14 goals and a career-high 34 points in 80 contests.
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