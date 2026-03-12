Michael Benning headshot

Michael Benning News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Benning was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Following Thursday's move, Benning will have the opportunity to make his NHL debut after posting a solid trio of seasons in the AHL. Across 56 games with Charlotte this season, he has eight goals, 23 assists and 110 shots on net. The 24-year-old defenseman has been a steady contributor from the blueline with 89 points across 182 career games with the Checkers, which should help him carve out a role with the Panthers if his name is called upon.

Michael Benning
Florida Panthers
