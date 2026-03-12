Michael Benning News: Called up from minors

Benning was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Following Thursday's move, Benning will have the opportunity to make his NHL debut after posting a solid trio of seasons in the AHL. Across 56 games with Charlotte this season, he has eight goals, 23 assists and 110 shots on net. The 24-year-old defenseman has been a steady contributor from the blueline with 89 points across 182 career games with the Checkers, which should help him carve out a role with the Panthers if his name is called upon.