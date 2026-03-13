Michael Benning headshot

Michael Benning News: Earns helper in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Benning logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Benning helped out on Sam Reinhart's game-winning tally in overtime. This was Benning's NHL debut, and he was able to be a contributor right away. He should continue to get a look in a power-play spot while the Panthers await the returns of Uvis Balinskis (undisclosed) and Seth Jones (upper body).

Michael Benning
Florida Panthers
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