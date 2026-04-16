Michael Benning News: Pots first two career goals

Benning scored two goals in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-rookie scored his first two NHL goals in his 18th game, striking twice in a little over three minutes in the middle of the second period. Benning, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 Draft, has been fairly productive in the AHL since turning pro, scoring eight goals and 31 points in 56 games for Charlotte this season, but with most of the big names on the Florida blue line locked into hefty contracts -- Seth Jones (foot), Aaron Ekblad (finger), Gustav Forsling (undisclosed) and Niko Mikkola (knee) are set to make a combined $23.85 million in 2026-27 -- Benning may have to look elsewhere as a restricted free agent this spring for a chance at a consistent role in the NHL.