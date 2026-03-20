Michael Benning News: Provides two assists

Benning notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

The Edmonton native's first NHL game in his hometown also marked his first multi-point effort. Benning has three helpers, one shot on net, four blocked shots and three hits through four outings. The Panthers appear to be giving Benning an extended audition late in the season, so it's possible he'll be in contention for an NHL job on a full-time basis in 2026-27.