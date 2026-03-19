Michael Brandsegg-Nygard headshot

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Could return to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Head coach Todd McLellan said that Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) is close to returning and is a possibility for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Brandsegg-Nygard has missed the last two games due to an unspecified issue, but his return to the lineup appears to be imminent. He's made three appearances for the Red Wings since being recalled in early March, recording eight hits and three shots on goal while averaging 11:47 of ice time.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
10 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
24 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
169 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 19, 2024