Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Could return to action Thursday

Head coach Todd McLellan said that Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) is close to returning and is a possibility for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Brandsegg-Nygard has missed the last two games due to an unspecified issue, but his return to the lineup appears to be imminent. He's made three appearances for the Red Wings since being recalled in early March, recording eight hits and three shots on goal while averaging 11:47 of ice time.