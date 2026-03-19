Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Could return to action Thursday
Head coach Todd McLellan said that Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) is close to returning and is a possibility for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Brandsegg-Nygard has missed the last two games due to an unspecified issue, but his return to the lineup appears to be imminent. He's made three appearances for the Red Wings since being recalled in early March, recording eight hits and three shots on goal while averaging 11:47 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown10 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15024 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1169 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More