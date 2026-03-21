Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Game-time call
Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Boston, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Brandsegg-Nygard has missed the last three games with the injury. The 20-year-old rookie has one assist in 12 games this season. Should he miss Saturday's tilt, look for Dominik Shine to remain in the lineup.
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