Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Remains out for Monday's game
Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Calgary, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Brandsegg-Nygard remains day-to-day due to an undisclosed issue, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. Over 12 appearances with the Red Wings this year, he's recorded an assist, 36 hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 12:17 of ice time.
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