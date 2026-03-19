Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Remains out Thursday

Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) is slated to miss Thursday's game against Montreal, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Brandsegg-Nygard is believed to be close to returning, but he will still miss his third straight game. He has an assist in 12 outings in 2025-26. Brandsegg-Nygard might serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.