Michael Brandsegg-Nygard headshot

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Slated to miss Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 4:50pm

Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) is slated to miss Saturday's game against Boston, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Brandsegg-Nygard also missed Detroit's previous three games. He has an assist in NHL 12 outings during the 2025-26 campaign. Brandsegg-Nygard participated in Saturday's morning skate and might serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Detroit Red Wings
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