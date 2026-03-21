Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Injury: Slated to miss Saturday's game
Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) is slated to miss Saturday's game against Boston, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Brandsegg-Nygard also missed Detroit's previous three games. He has an assist in NHL 12 outings during the 2025-26 campaign. Brandsegg-Nygard participated in Saturday's morning skate and might serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
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