Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Adds three more points
Brandsegg-Nygard scored twice and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.
Brandsegg-Nygard has seven goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 20-year-old prospect is up to 15 goals and 34 points over 48 appearances this season. The Norwegian likely won't need long in the AHL before getting a full-time look with the Red Wings.
