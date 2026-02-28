Michael Brandsegg-Nygard headshot

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Adds three more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Brandsegg-Nygard scored twice and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Brandsegg-Nygard has seven goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 20-year-old prospect is up to 15 goals and 34 points over 48 appearances this season. The Norwegian likely won't need long in the AHL before getting a full-time look with the Red Wings.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Detroit Red Wings
