Michael Brandsegg-Nygard headshot

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Dropped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Brandsegg-Nygard sat out four straight games due to an injury, but he has been a regular at practices lately and appears ready to play again. He has earned one assist, 17 shots on goal and 36 hits in 12 NHL outings this season.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Detroit Red Wings
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