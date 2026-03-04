Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Keeps rolling in AHL win
Brandsegg-Nygard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 7-3 win over Rockford on Wednesday.
Brandsegg-Nygard has six goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's found a groove for the Griffins lately and is up to 16 goals and 37 points over 49 appearances. The Norwegian forward will likely get a chance to compete for a roster spot in Detroit next season, and he could help his own cause by keeping up this strong run of play into the AHL playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1509 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1154 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
-
NHL Draft
2024 NHL Entry Draft PreviewJune 25, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More