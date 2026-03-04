Michael Brandsegg-Nygard headshot

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Keeps rolling in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Brandsegg-Nygard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 7-3 win over Rockford on Wednesday.

Brandsegg-Nygard has six goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's found a groove for the Griffins lately and is up to 16 goals and 37 points over 49 appearances. The Norwegian forward will likely get a chance to compete for a roster spot in Detroit next season, and he could help his own cause by keeping up this strong run of play into the AHL playoffs.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Detroit Red Wings
