Michael Brandsegg-Nygard headshot

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Nets both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Brandsegg-Nygard scored twice in AHL Grand Rapids' 3-2 overtime loss to Manitoba on Wednesday.

Brandsegg-Nygard has four goals over his last four contests. He's at 12 goals and 30 points in 46 AHL games after earning one helper and 14 shots on net early in 2025-26 with the Red Wings. The 20-year-old is a talented prospect, selected 15th overall in 2024, but more development time in the AHL is likely on tap for the remainder of this season.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Brandsegg-Nygard See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
2 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
147 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
362 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 19, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024