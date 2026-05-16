Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Three-point effort for Griffins
Brandsegg-Nygard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago in Game 2 on Saturday.
Brandsegg-Nygard has three goals and three assists over six playoff outings. He put up 20 goals and 44 points over 60 regular-season games with the Griffins, as well as a helper, 20 shots on net and 43 hits in 14 NHL contests with the Red Wings. The 20-year-old will need to play well to help the Griffins stave off elimination in the Central Division Finals. He'll likely be in contention for regular NHL minutes in 2026-27.
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