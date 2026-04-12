Michael Brandsegg-Nygard News: Up from AHL
Brandsegg-Nygard was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday under emergency conditions.
Brandsegg-Nygard has 20 goals and 44 points in 58 AHL outings this season. He also has one assist, 17 shots on net and 36 hits in 12 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
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