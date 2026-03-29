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Michael Bunting Injury: Doesn't return to Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bunting (lower body) didn't return to Sunday's game against Philadelphia after exiting in the first period, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.

Bunting was deemed questionable to return during the first intermission Sunday, but he ultimately didn't get back on the ice during the final two periods. Head coach Glen Gulutzan said that think that Bunting will be forced to miss too much time. However, it's not yet clear when the 30-year-old will be able to return. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Bruins.

Michael Bunting
Dallas Stars
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