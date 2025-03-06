Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting Injury: Doubtful on weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 9:50am

Bunting (appendectomy) is day-to-day and is unlikely to be available for the Predators' game Saturday versus Chicago, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Bunting had surgery last week and was dealt Wednesday from Pittsburgh with Luke Schenn and Thomas Novak heading the other way. Bunting had 14 goals and 15 assists with the Penguins over 58 games, and was a force on the power play with 15 points, including nine markers.

