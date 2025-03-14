Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Bunting (abdomen) will be a game-time decision against the Ducks on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Bunting has yet to suit up for the Predators after being acquired via trade from Pittsburgh at the deadline. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was mired in a 10-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 25 versus the Flyers, registering two assists and 20 shots over that stretch.

