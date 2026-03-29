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Michael Bunting Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bunting is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Flyers due to a lower-body injury.

Bunting exited Sunday's matchup in the first period after recording a hit and a shot in 3:46 of ice time. The team revealed during the first intermission that he's dealing with a lower-body issue, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return in the final two periods. If Bunting is unavailable for the remainder of the game, his next opportunity to suit up would be Tuesday against Boston.

Michael Bunting
Dallas Stars
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