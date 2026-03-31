Michael Bunting Injury: Unavailable Tuesday
Bunting (lower body) won't play against Boston on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bunting will miss at least one game after getting injured in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia. He has accounted for 14 goals, 33 points, 121 shots on net and 42 hits in 72 games between Dallas and Nashville this season. Cameron Hughes will replace Bunting in Tuesday's lineup against the Bruins.
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