Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Acquired for draft pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 2:55pm

Bunting was acquired by Dallas from Nashville on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 third-round selection, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Bunting has 13 goals and 31 points in 61 outings with Nashville in 2025-26. While it's not clear if he'll make his Stars debut Friday versus Colorado, once he settles in, he should be a solid middle-six option for Dallas. Bunting might also see time on Dallas' second power-play unit.

Michael Bunting
Dallas Stars
