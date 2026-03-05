Michael Bunting News: Acquired for draft pick

Bunting was acquired by Dallas from Nashville on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 third-round selection, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Bunting has 13 goals and 31 points in 61 outings with Nashville in 2025-26. While it's not clear if he'll make his Stars debut Friday versus Colorado, once he settles in, he should be a solid middle-six option for Dallas. Bunting might also see time on Dallas' second power-play unit.