Michael Bunting News: Heating up

Bunting put up two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Tuesday.

It was his 300th NHL game. Bunting has just 16 points in 32 games in 2024-25, but nine (three goals, six assists) of those and 25 shots have come in his last eight games -- and four of the points in that span were recorded on the power play. Bunting can help right now, and who knows -- he could even keep this going for a bit. Remember, he put up 54 points last season between the Canes and Pens, and that included 19 points in 21 games once he arrived in Pennsylvania.