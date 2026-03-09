Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Lends helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bunting notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Bunting got on the scoresheet in his Stars debut. He saw 14:43 of ice time in a third-line role while also playing on the second power-play unit. Bunting's an ideal complementary player, adding a little grit and the ability to be a reliable depth scorer to take some pressure off of Dallas' top players. Through 62 appearances between Dallas and Nashville this season, Bunting has 32 points (nine on the power play), 109 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-17 rating.

Michael Bunting
Dallas Stars
