Michael Bunting News: Lends helper Sunday
Bunting notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Bunting got on the scoresheet in his Stars debut. He saw 14:43 of ice time in a third-line role while also playing on the second power-play unit. Bunting's an ideal complementary player, adding a little grit and the ability to be a reliable depth scorer to take some pressure off of Dallas' top players. Through 62 appearances between Dallas and Nashville this season, Bunting has 32 points (nine on the power play), 109 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-17 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Bunting See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline FalloutYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark47 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1058 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead64 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 2772 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Bunting See More