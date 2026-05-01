Michael Bunting News: Nabs helper Thursday
Bunting had an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 6.
Bunting missed time with a lower-body injury late in the regular season, and the Stars opted not to use him until injuries piled up late in the first round. He's now contributed six points across 14 playoff contests over three runs in his career. The winger had 33 points, 126 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-24 rating over 74 regular-season outings. Bunting is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
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