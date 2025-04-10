Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Bunting recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Bunting has four points, 13 shots on net and 12 PIM over five contests in April. The 29-year-old has settled into a top-six role with the Predators since he was traded from the Penguins at the deadline. Bunting has a total of 18 goals, 18 assists, 143 shots on net, 69 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-23 rating over 73 appearances between the two teams this season.

