Michael Bunting News: Opens scoring on power play

Bunting scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Bunting opened the scoring at 5:14 of the first period as the Predators' second power-play unit cashed in. That's two goals over the last three games for Bunting, who looks to be adjusting nicely to a top-six role in Nashville. The winger is up to 16 goals, 31 points, 123 shots on net, 67 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 65 appearances. There's some risk to his production, especially given the Predators' struggles this year, but he offers a bit of upside in points, hits and PIM for the rest of the season.