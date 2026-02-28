Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Bunting opened the scoring at 14:26 of the first period. That tally ended his 11-game goal drought, a span in which the winger logged just two assists and 27 shots on net. The 30-year-old is up to 13 goals, 31 points, 107 shots on net, 31 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 59 appearances. Bunting is trending toward a 40-point campaign, a mark he missed by two in 2024-25.

Michael Bunting
Nashville Predators
