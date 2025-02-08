Michael Bunting News: Posts power-play assist
Bunting logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Bunting's last five points -- in a span of 14 games -- have all come on the power play. He snapped a five-game point drought Friday with his helper. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is at 28 points (15 on the power play), 100 shots on net, 57 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 54 contests. His even-strength play is likely to remain mediocre until his usual center, Evgeni Malkin (lower body), gets back in the lineup.
