Michael Bunting News: Returning to action Monday
Bunting (lower body) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bunting missed the last six games due to his lower-body injury, but he'll return to action just before the end of the regular season. He's made 11 appearances since being acquired by Dallas from Nashville, and he's logged a goal, an assist, seven hits, four PIM and three blocked shots during that time.
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