Michael Bunting News: Slides power-play helper

Bunting provided a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Bunting had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two appearances and also missed one game in that span due to an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old winger has six goals and four assists over his last 11 outings, and seven of those points have come on the power play. He's up to 26 points (13 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 50 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 45 contests.