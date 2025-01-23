Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Bunting prevented a shutout loss when he scored in the second period. He had been limited to two assists over his last six outings. The winger is up to 14 goals, 13 assists, 90 shots on net, 51 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 48 appearances. If Bryan Rust (lower body) misses additional time, Bunting could be a candidate to see more ice time.

Michael Bunting
Pittsburgh Penguins
