Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Strikes on power play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Bunting has two points over four contests since he made his Stars debut. The 30-year-old continues to fill a middle-six role with a spot on the second power-play unit, so he should be good for some depth scoring. He's now at 14 goals, 33 points (10 on the power play), 37 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 65 appearances between Dallas and Nashville in 2025-26.

Michael Bunting
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Bunting See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Bunting See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
5 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
52 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
63 days ago