Michael Bunting News: Strikes on power play Tuesday

Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bunting tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. The winger has six goals and two assists over his last seven games, and five of those eight points have come on the power play. Bunting figures to stay productive as long as he's on the top power-play unit, though a second-line role at even strength is also a good spot. The 29-year-old has 13 tallies, 24 points (11 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 46 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 41 appearances. He's behind last year's 55-point pace, but Bunting has momentum on his side heading into the second half of 2024-25.